NHAI to build 8-km bridge on Thoppur ghat road

However, this project is still in the initial stages and NHAI will decide on details of the project.

Published: 20th January 2023 05:33 AM

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will build a 8-km long flyover on Thoppur ghat road, which has been identified as a black spot. Revealing this, District  Collector K Santhi said NHAI has prepared a Rs 370 crore project plan.

During a routine inspection on Thoppur ghat road, where Regional Transport Office and Toll gate  staff are undertaking work to improve the Metal Crash Barrier, Santhi said proposal had been sent by NHAI to ease traffic flow between Dharmapuri and Salem by constructing a bridge.

Regional Transport Officer, Dhamodaran said, “Thoppur ghat road often witnesses several accidents  every year. However, through the efforts of Regional Transport Office, Toll gate staff and the administration, the accidents have reduced in the past year. In 2022, only nine fatalities were reported while in 2019, there were over 23 deaths.”

He added, “The  proposal for the construction for an elevated bridge has been approved by the NHAI and it would cost about Rs 370 crores. However, this project is still in the initial stages and NHAI will decide on  details of the project.”

When contacted, MP DNV S Senthilkumar said,“The  project area will cover 6.5 km of the ghat road. The gradient of the roads in Thoppur is a problem and this is the  reason for frequent mishaps. As per the new project, the  current ghat road will lie parallel to the elevated bridge and  accommodate easier transportation between states by constructing six  lanes. Furthermore through the bridge the hairpin bends will be reduced allowing easier movement of freight trucks and other vehicles.”

He added, “The Dharmapuri administration is committed to  ensure development of the Thoppur ghat road. However NHAI must expedite the project, so land acquisition could be undertaken at the  earliest.”

