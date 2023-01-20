NHAI to build 8-km bridge on Thoppur ghat road

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will build a 8-km long flyover on Thoppur ghat road, which has been identified as a black spot. Revealing this, District Collector K Santhi said NHAI has prepared a Rs 370 crore project plan.

During a routine inspection on Thoppur ghat road, where Regional Transport Office and Toll gate staff are undertaking work to improve the Metal Crash Barrier, Santhi said proposal had been sent by NHAI to ease traffic flow between Dharmapuri and Salem by constructing a bridge.

Regional Transport Officer, Dhamodaran said, “Thoppur ghat road often witnesses several accidents every year. However, through the efforts of Regional Transport Office, Toll gate staff and the administration, the accidents have reduced in the past year. In 2022, only nine fatalities were reported while in 2019, there were over 23 deaths.”

He added, “The proposal for the construction for an elevated bridge has been approved by the NHAI and it would cost about Rs 370 crores. However, this project is still in the initial stages and NHAI will decide on details of the project.”

When contacted, MP DNV S Senthilkumar said,“The project area will cover 6.5 km of the ghat road. The gradient of the roads in Thoppur is a problem and this is the reason for frequent mishaps. As per the new project, the current ghat road will lie parallel to the elevated bridge and accommodate easier transportation between states by constructing six lanes. Furthermore through the bridge the hairpin bends will be reduced allowing easier movement of freight trucks and other vehicles.”

He added, “The Dharmapuri administration is committed to ensure development of the Thoppur ghat road. However NHAI must expedite the project, so land acquisition could be undertaken at the earliest.”

DHARMAPURI: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will build a 8-km long flyover on Thoppur ghat road, which has been identified as a black spot. Revealing this, District Collector K Santhi said NHAI has prepared a Rs 370 crore project plan. During a routine inspection on Thoppur ghat road, where Regional Transport Office and Toll gate staff are undertaking work to improve the Metal Crash Barrier, Santhi said proposal had been sent by NHAI to ease traffic flow between Dharmapuri and Salem by constructing a bridge. Regional Transport Officer, Dhamodaran said, “Thoppur ghat road often witnesses several accidents every year. However, through the efforts of Regional Transport Office, Toll gate staff and the administration, the accidents have reduced in the past year. In 2022, only nine fatalities were reported while in 2019, there were over 23 deaths.” He added, “The proposal for the construction for an elevated bridge has been approved by the NHAI and it would cost about Rs 370 crores. However, this project is still in the initial stages and NHAI will decide on details of the project.” When contacted, MP DNV S Senthilkumar said,“The project area will cover 6.5 km of the ghat road. The gradient of the roads in Thoppur is a problem and this is the reason for frequent mishaps. As per the new project, the current ghat road will lie parallel to the elevated bridge and accommodate easier transportation between states by constructing six lanes. Furthermore through the bridge the hairpin bends will be reduced allowing easier movement of freight trucks and other vehicles.” He added, “The Dharmapuri administration is committed to ensure development of the Thoppur ghat road. However NHAI must expedite the project, so land acquisition could be undertaken at the earliest.”