Palani Town police deny custodial torture allegations; Madras HC seeks counter

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought counter affidavit from Palani Town police in a petition filed by a woman who alleged that her husband was subjected to custodial torture by the police on January 8, 2023.



The police inspector, who appeared before the court pursuant to the summons issued last week, denied the allegations and claimed that the petitioner's husband- Mohamed Ali Jinna - was beaten up by the public for allegedly misbehaving with a woman and the police had nothing to do with his injuries. The inspector also alleged that Jinna was in an inebriated state when he was brought to the station.



Hearing the same, Justice GR Swaminathan issued the above direction. He also orally instructed the police department to check if there are any CCTV footages that could throw light on the incident. The judge further directed the Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) of Madurai, where Jinna is presently undertaking treatment, to continue to provide appropriate treatment to Jinna. The case was adjourned to next month.

