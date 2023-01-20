Palani Town police deny custodial torture allegations; Madras HC seeks counter

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought counter affidavit from Palani Town police in a petition filed by a woman who alleged that her husband was subjected to custodial torture by the police on January 8, 2023.
The police inspector, who appeared before the court pursuant to the summons issued last week, denied the allegations and claimed that the petitioner's husband- Mohamed Ali Jinna - was beaten up by the public for allegedly misbehaving with a woman and the police had nothing to do with his injuries. The inspector also alleged that Jinna was in an inebriated state when he was brought to the station.
Hearing the same, Justice GR Swaminathan issued the above direction. He also orally instructed the police department to check if there are any CCTV footages that could throw light on the incident. The judge further directed the Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) of Madurai, where Jinna is presently undertaking treatment, to continue to provide appropriate treatment to Jinna. The case was adjourned to next month.
MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought counter affidavit from Palani Town police in a petition filed by a woman who alleged that her husband was subjected to custodial torture by the police on January 8, 2023.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Urination incident: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India
Maliwal dragging case: Accused harassed another woman on Jan 17, says DCW chief
'Kaali' poster row: SC protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai against multiple FIRs
Google parent Alphabet to fire 12,000 employes; Pichai says 'sorry'
MeToo allegations against Wrestling Federation chief: 'Won't budge until Singh is sacked,' say wrestlers
Eight injured, four shops gutted in a massive fire in Kerala's Pathanamthitta town