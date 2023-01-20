Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry to get HC Bench soon: Kiren Rijiju

On the appointment of judges by collegium, minister says current procedure will continue

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju along with other dignitaries at the foundation stone laying ceremony in Puducherry on Thursday | SRIRAM R

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Union Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, said a bench of Madras High Court will be opened in Puducherry soon.He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a new building, worth Rs 13.79 crore, for the lawyers in Puducherry court complex on Thursday. “People should not spend much time in courts, and justice must be delivered soon. For that, the court has to be mordenised. I assure the judges of Supreme Court and all other courts that the judicial department will function independently. “

On the appointment of judges by the collegium, Rijiju said he had written a letter to the Chief Justice of Supreme Court. “The current procedure will continue. We aim at justice for everyone and justice in time. It is wrong to say there is issue between the government and judicial department,” he said, adding the government has a good relationship with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

In her speech, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the lawyers are demanding a hospital on court premises. “My wish is that there must be a gym and meditation centre, as our PM always says, health is more important. Judicial department is getting upgraded. If native language is used in courts, it will be helpful for the poor people. Already, the central government is taking efforts for it,” she said.

CM Rangasamy said the government has identified land for setting up law university and its works will start soon. “We will bring POCSO court soon. Judges can give their opinions in getting statehood for Puducherry,” he said.

Attorney General of India, R Venkataramani, Acting Chief Justice of Madras HC, T Raja, HC Portfolio judges for Puducherry S Vaidyanathan, G K Ilanthiraiyan, Puducherry Chief Justice J Selvanathan, Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Minister K Lakshminarayanan, MP S Selvaganabathy, MLA G Nehru alias Kuppusamy, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and officials were present on the occasion.

