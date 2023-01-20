Recounting of votes in Chinna Thadagam on Jan 24
COIMBATORE: Recounting of votes polled in the election for the post of Panchayat president for Chinna Thadagam will take place January 24, the district administration announced on Thursday. On January 5, the Principal District Court, while hearing a petition seeking recounting of votes in the election held in 2019, directed the administration to hold the recounting within 15 days. As per the order, the BDO of Periyanaickenpalayam has asked candidates to be present in the Community Hall at Aruna Nagar in Kurudampalayam panchayat on January 24 at noon.