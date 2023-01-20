Home States Tamil Nadu

Recounting of votes in Chinna Thadagam on Jan 24

As per the order, the BDO of Periyanaickenpalayam has asked candidates to be present in the Community Hall at Aruna Nagar in Kurudampalayam panchayat on January 24 at noon.

Published: 20th January 2023 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Recounting of votes polled in the election for the post of Panchayat president for Chinna Thadagam will take place January 24, the district administration announced on Thursday. On January 5, the  Principal District Court, while hearing a petition seeking recounting of votes in the election held in 2019, directed the administration to hold the recounting within 15 days. As per the order, the BDO of Periyanaickenpalayam has asked candidates to be present in the Community Hall at Aruna Nagar in Kurudampalayam panchayat on January 24 at noon.

Election for the post of president in Chinna Thadagam village panchayat was held on December 30, 2019.  K Sudha (48) of Veerapandi Pudur contested with the support of DMK and S Soundaravadivu (40) a resident of Chinna Thadagam contested with the support of AIADMK. In January 2020, the results were announced and Sudha was declared the winner, and that she secured four votes more than Soundaravadivu. But the winning certificate was not given to her on the day and the process was delayed claiming there was an error in the counting. The next day, election officials announced that Soundaravadivu won the election and secured three votes more than Sudha.
Before the results were announced, Sudha demanded recounting and gave an objection petition to the returning officer. She alleged there was an irregularity in the counting. After the result was announced, she moved the court in February 2020 seeking recounting of the votes.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chinna Thadagam
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp