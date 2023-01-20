Recounting of votes in Chinna Thadagam on Jan 24

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Recounting of votes polled in the election for the post of Panchayat president for Chinna Thadagam will take place January 24, the district administration announced on Thursday. On January 5, the Principal District Court, while hearing a petition seeking recounting of votes in the election held in 2019, directed the administration to hold the recounting within 15 days. As per the order, the BDO of Periyanaickenpalayam has asked candidates to be present in the Community Hall at Aruna Nagar in Kurudampalayam panchayat on January 24 at noon.

Election for the post of president in Chinna Thadagam village panchayat was held on December 30, 2019. K Sudha (48) of Veerapandi Pudur contested with the support of DMK and S Soundaravadivu (40) a resident of Chinna Thadagam contested with the support of AIADMK. In January 2020, the results were announced and Sudha was declared the winner, and that she secured four votes more than Soundaravadivu. But the winning certificate was not given to her on the day and the process was delayed claiming there was an error in the counting. The next day, election officials announced that Soundaravadivu won the election and secured three votes more than Sudha.

Before the results were announced, Sudha demanded recounting and gave an objection petition to the returning officer. She alleged there was an irregularity in the counting. After the result was announced, she moved the court in February 2020 seeking recounting of the votes.

