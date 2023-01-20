Stalin releases 108 books on Hinduism; 60 tomes republished after a century

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin released 108 books on Hinduism republished by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department at a function here on Thursday. Of the 108 books, 60 have been republished after a century.

“The 60 books which were published a century ago by individual temples, even before the HR and CE department was established, have been republished now and are available at reasonable prices,” Dr J Sasikumar, Editor (publications), HR and CE Department told TNIE.

Some of the rare books republished include - Aalaya Nirmana Bimbalakshana Sirpa Nool, Hindu Matha Inaippu Vilakkam, Agathiyar Rana Nool, Thirukovil Kattida Kalai, Sirpa Chennul, Pathinen Puranangal, Agathiyar Kanmakaandam, Angaathipatham, Seekaali Puranam, and Anupoga Vaithiya Navaneetha Thiravukol.

“Apart from the old books, to reach the younger generation, books written in simple Tamil prose on various spiritual topics have also been republished. A few of them have been translated into English. Rare books on Agama Sastras are being translated. But this time, we have published a work that introduces Agamas. Moral stories from Puranas have been brought out in short story forms,” Sasikumar said.

Asked when these books will be available for sale, he said, “At present, these books are available at HR and CE headquarters. In due course, the books will be made available at the book stalls in 48 temples across the state. 10 volumes of Saiva Samaya Kalaikalanjiyam (encyclopedia of Saivism), nationalised spiritual literature, and Sthalapuranas of ancient temples have also been republished now. After we get feedback from the public, the books which received much response would be made available at concession rates soon.”

On the occasion, Stalin also inspected the manuscripts of spiritual literature, and copper inscriptions kept safely at the HR and CE department’s headquarters.Digitisation of 61,600 palm-leaf manuscripts is going on at present. He also reviewed the ongoing works on constructing additional buildings here at a cost of `15 crore. Besides, the Chief Minister presented orders giving jobs to 10 legal heirs of HR and CE employees who died in harnesses.

