Tamil, Sanskrit will get equal importance at Palani temple: TN govt

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state to file a status report on the implementation of an order passed by the court to form a committee to consolidate ancient Tamil hymns, which could be sung during the consecration ceremonies in temples of TN.

A bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar gave the direction on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Tamil Rajendiran alias R Rajendiran of Karur seeking direction to give equal importance to both Tamil and Sanskrit hymns or mantras during the upcoming consecration ceremony at Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple on January 27.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan contended that such a direction would not be necessary as the government is already taking steps to conduct the ceremony as per agamas by singing both Tamil and Sanskrit hymns.But the judges took note of an earlier order passed by the high court in a similar PIL filed in 2020 in connection with the consecration ceremony of Pasupatheeswarar temple in Karur.

In the said order, the government had been directed to form a committee comprising Tamil scholars and devotees to consolidate significant ancient Tamil hymns and to file a report to the court, the judges noted. Since the AAG stated that the implementation of the direction is under progress, the judges sought a status report from the government and adjourned the case for a month.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state to file a status report on the implementation of an order passed by the court to form a committee to consolidate ancient Tamil hymns, which could be sung during the consecration ceremonies in temples of TN. A bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar gave the direction on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Tamil Rajendiran alias R Rajendiran of Karur seeking direction to give equal importance to both Tamil and Sanskrit hymns or mantras during the upcoming consecration ceremony at Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple on January 27. During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan contended that such a direction would not be necessary as the government is already taking steps to conduct the ceremony as per agamas by singing both Tamil and Sanskrit hymns.But the judges took note of an earlier order passed by the high court in a similar PIL filed in 2020 in connection with the consecration ceremony of Pasupatheeswarar temple in Karur. In the said order, the government had been directed to form a committee comprising Tamil scholars and devotees to consolidate significant ancient Tamil hymns and to file a report to the court, the judges noted. Since the AAG stated that the implementation of the direction is under progress, the judges sought a status report from the government and adjourned the case for a month.