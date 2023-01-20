Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil, Sanskrit will get equal importance at Palani temple: TN govt

Since the AAG stated that the implementation of the direction is under progress, the judges sought a status report from the government and adjourned the case for a month.

Published: 20th January 2023 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil, Tamil language

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state to file a status report on the implementation of an order passed by the court to form a committee to consolidate ancient Tamil hymns, which could be sung during the consecration ceremonies in temples of TN.

A bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar gave the direction on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Tamil Rajendiran alias R Rajendiran of Karur seeking direction to give equal importance to both Tamil and Sanskrit hymns or mantras during the upcoming consecration ceremony at Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple on January 27.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan contended that such a direction would not be necessary as the government is already taking steps to conduct the ceremony as per agamas by singing both Tamil and Sanskrit hymns.But the judges took note of an earlier order passed by the high court in a similar PIL filed in 2020 in connection with the consecration ceremony of Pasupatheeswarar temple in Karur.  

In the said order, the government had been directed to form a committee comprising Tamil scholars and devotees to consolidate significant ancient Tamil hymns and to file a report to the court, the judges noted. Since the AAG stated that the implementation of the direction is under progress, the judges sought a status report from the government and adjourned the case for a month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Palani temple Sanskrit language Tamil language
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp