Teen death: Cops blame bull, locals allege attack

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Tension prevailed in Kalnarsampatti village near Natrampalli following the death of a 19-year-old youth during an authorised bull race, organised as part of Pongal festival. Though the police claim the teenager, identified as D Musharaff, was gored to death, the villagers said he was beaten to death by police. The villagers also staged a protest demanding action against those responsible.

Sources said the bull race saw the participation of more than 250 bulls from Tirupattur, Andhra, Thiruvannamalai, Vaniyampadi, and other regions. As many as 50 policemen, led by Tirupattur Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ganesh, were deployed as part of the event that started at 8 am on Wednesday. “When it was 2 pm, the police asked the organisers to stop the race, saying the time allotted for the event was over. Though the members of the festival committee requested the authorities to extend the time till 3 pm, they did not budge,” they said.

According to a statement released by the police department, though the festival organisers had announced the race to be over, a few people untied three bulls and led them into the place where the policemen and the people were standing. “When the three bulls started running on the ground, 15 more bulls joined them. Two minutes later, the people lifted Musharaff from the ground,” they said, adding, at that time, the police resorted to lathi-charge as the crowd turned violent.

Musharaff was taken to Tirupattur Government Hospital. But, the doctors declared him brought dead. The public later surrounded the police officers and started a protest, claiming he was beaten to death by the police.

“My younger brother was just a spectator of the bull race. The police assaulted him with a broken lathi, and his stomach was torn open,” said Musharaff’s elder brother, D. Syed Ali (20).Musharaff’s body was taken to Adikkamaparai Government Hospital in Vellore on Thursday for the postmortem, and after the procedure, the body was taken to Nattrampalli for performing last rites. He was buried on in Periyakamyampattu on Thursday.

