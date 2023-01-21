Home States Tamil Nadu

Buying only low-floor buses not feasible: Govt

State’s submission to HC says such buses need upgraded infrastructure, including access to bus stops, and drainage 

Published: 21st January 2023 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

A KSRTC low floor bus

A low-floor bus (File photo | Express)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Procuring only low-floor buses, accessible for persons with disabilities, is not feasible due to the inadequate infrastructure including roads and bus bays, the state government told the Madras High Court on Friday.

The submission was made through an affidavit by the director of Institute of Road Transport, under Tamil Nadu Transport department, before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

“Procuring 100% low-floor buses needs upgrading infrastructure that includes access to bus stops, proper drainage facilities and the like,” said the affidavit. The affidavit filed through senior counsel PS Raman further said the development of such infrastructure is “undoubdbtedly” necessary as per universal standards, and could be done only gradually. 

Recalling the launching of 100 low-floor buses in Chennai city, and 30 by TNSTC Villupram unit during 2009-2018, the transport department said the buses could not be operated in all the routes due to insufficient road width, non-standard speed-breakers, and water stagnation.

The department also explained the operational difficulties when the low-floor buses were launched in the city, stating negotiating narrow road corners could endanger the passengers apart from causing damage to the vehicles.

The department also pointed out water stagnation during rainy season as a major problem, as stagnant water would enter the buses as the floor of the bus is only 400 mm above the road level. Moreover, it noted many of the workshops of the transport corporations do not have facility for carrying out maintenance works for the low-floor buses.

The approximate cost of a low-floor bus is Rs 80 lakh against Rs 45 lakh for standard-floor bus. “While the operating cost (fuel and maintenance costs) for running 1 km in Chennai city is approximately Rs 23 for an existing standard-floor bus, that for a low-floor bus will be Rs 41,” the affidavit said. 

Recording the submissions, the bench asked whether ramps could be fitted on the rear side of the low-floor buses, so as to mitigate the difficulties being faced by the public. It also directed the government to file a reply.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp