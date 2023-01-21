Buying only low-floor buses not feasible: Govt

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Procuring only low-floor buses, accessible for persons with disabilities, is not feasible due to the inadequate infrastructure including roads and bus bays, the state government told the Madras High Court on Friday.

The submission was made through an affidavit by the director of Institute of Road Transport, under Tamil Nadu Transport department, before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

“Procuring 100% low-floor buses needs upgrading infrastructure that includes access to bus stops, proper drainage facilities and the like,” said the affidavit. The affidavit filed through senior counsel PS Raman further said the development of such infrastructure is “undoubdbtedly” necessary as per universal standards, and could be done only gradually.

Recalling the launching of 100 low-floor buses in Chennai city, and 30 by TNSTC Villupram unit during 2009-2018, the transport department said the buses could not be operated in all the routes due to insufficient road width, non-standard speed-breakers, and water stagnation.

The department also explained the operational difficulties when the low-floor buses were launched in the city, stating negotiating narrow road corners could endanger the passengers apart from causing damage to the vehicles.

The department also pointed out water stagnation during rainy season as a major problem, as stagnant water would enter the buses as the floor of the bus is only 400 mm above the road level. Moreover, it noted many of the workshops of the transport corporations do not have facility for carrying out maintenance works for the low-floor buses.

The approximate cost of a low-floor bus is Rs 80 lakh against Rs 45 lakh for standard-floor bus. “While the operating cost (fuel and maintenance costs) for running 1 km in Chennai city is approximately Rs 23 for an existing standard-floor bus, that for a low-floor bus will be Rs 41,” the affidavit said.

Recording the submissions, the bench asked whether ramps could be fitted on the rear side of the low-floor buses, so as to mitigate the difficulties being faced by the public. It also directed the government to file a reply.

