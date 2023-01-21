Home States Tamil Nadu

Can liquor sale timing be cut by 30 minutes?: Madras HC asks Tasmac

The bench directed the TASMAC counsel to take instructions from the government and report back.

Published: 21st January 2023 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

An elite TASMAC shop in Chennai

An elite TASMAC shop in Chennai. (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday asked the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) whether the liquor sale timings in retail outlets could be reduced by half an hour before closing time.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy posed the query to the Tasmac when a PIL seeking orders to check liquor consumption in open places after bars are closed at 10 pm came up for hearing. The bench directed the TASMAC counsel to take instructions from the government and report back.

The Tasmac management submitted it had sent a proposal to the state government, seeking extension of bars by half an hour beyond 10 pm. An affidavit filed by the Tasmac stated the proposal was pending consideration.

However, it added that the opening and closing of Tasmac shops and the attached bars are “purely the policy decision” of the government; writ petitioners have “no locus standi to interfere with” it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Tasmac
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp