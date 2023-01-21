EPS' decision to contest Erode bypoll leaves OPS in catch-22 situation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The decision of AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to field the party’s candidate in the by-election to Erode East Assembly constituency seems to have put his bete noire, O Panneerselvam in a tight spot since any move by him might not favour him politically.

Though the uncertainty over the two-leaves symbol remains, if Panneerselvam fields his own candidate in this by-election, grassroots cadre might perceive it as his betrayal of the party. Also, if Panneerselvam takes any step to claim the two-leaves symbol before the Election Commission at this juncture, such a move could also be considered as an anti-party activity by the cadre since winning the by-election or even securing a good share of votes is important for the future of the AIADMK. If he gives up his claim for two-leaves now, it would be a political gain for Palaniswami, and on that count, Panneerselvam is in a tight spot now.

Asked about whether the Panneerselvam camp could secure the two-leaves symbol, V Pugazhendi, an associate of Panneerselvam told TNIE: “The Election Commission’s records still maintain the dual posts of coordinator and joint coordinator as far as the AIADMK is concerned. Since Edappadi K Palaniswami has declared that he has resigned as the joint coordinator of the AIADMK, Panneerselvam is the coordinator as well as the sole authority of the party to sign the nomination forms for elections.

“Further, we have expelled Palaniswami from the AIADMK, and as such, he has no connection with the party.” Asked about Palaniswami’s decision to contest this by-election, Pugazhendi said: “Till Friday, Palaniswami did not announce that his party would contest the by-election. Let him declare that; after that, we will announce our stand.”

CHENNAI: The decision of AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to field the party’s candidate in the by-election to Erode East Assembly constituency seems to have put his bete noire, O Panneerselvam in a tight spot since any move by him might not favour him politically. Though the uncertainty over the two-leaves symbol remains, if Panneerselvam fields his own candidate in this by-election, grassroots cadre might perceive it as his betrayal of the party. Also, if Panneerselvam takes any step to claim the two-leaves symbol before the Election Commission at this juncture, such a move could also be considered as an anti-party activity by the cadre since winning the by-election or even securing a good share of votes is important for the future of the AIADMK. If he gives up his claim for two-leaves now, it would be a political gain for Palaniswami, and on that count, Panneerselvam is in a tight spot now. Asked about whether the Panneerselvam camp could secure the two-leaves symbol, V Pugazhendi, an associate of Panneerselvam told TNIE: “The Election Commission’s records still maintain the dual posts of coordinator and joint coordinator as far as the AIADMK is concerned. Since Edappadi K Palaniswami has declared that he has resigned as the joint coordinator of the AIADMK, Panneerselvam is the coordinator as well as the sole authority of the party to sign the nomination forms for elections. “Further, we have expelled Palaniswami from the AIADMK, and as such, he has no connection with the party.” Asked about Palaniswami’s decision to contest this by-election, Pugazhendi said: “Till Friday, Palaniswami did not announce that his party would contest the by-election. Let him declare that; after that, we will announce our stand.”