Farmers point out irrigation woes in grievance meet

They also sought the distribution of crop insurance to farmers. A few farmers raised concerns about the drought-like situation.

Representational image.

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Several farmers in the district sought compensation for them on Friday as most of the samba cultivation crops have been completely damaged owing to a lack of irrigation. Later in the day, District Collector Johnny Tom Varghese visited the affected farmers.

During the monthly agriculture grievances redressal meeting, farmers raised several issues such as the desilting of irrigation tanks and branch canals before the next agricultural season so that farmers can solve the irrigation needs. They also sought the distribution of crop insurance to farmers. A few farmers raised concerns about the drought-like situation.

Balakrishnan, a farmer from Ramanathapuram, said over 1 lakh hectares of the area have been used for samba paddy cultivation in the district. "Thousands of hectares of chilly have been cultivated. The majority of the crops in the district have gone to withering stages due to irrigation woes. The district administration should announce the district as drought-hit and distribute compensation for all affected farmers," he added.

Bakkiyanathan, a farmer leader from Kadaladi, pointed out that despite the state government taking efforts to increase palm trees, the number is declining in Ramanathapuram. "There were more than 5 crore palm trees in the district. However, it has dropped to just 1.25 crore as most of the palm trees are being chopped off to establish solar power plants," he said.

