Kallakurichi Class 12 girl death: Victim's mother hands over phone to cops

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The mother of a Class 12 girl who had been found dead in the premises of the Kallakurichi private school last year handed over the latter’s phone to CB-CID on Friday. This comes after a Madras High Court order on the matter.

The girl’s mother visited the Chief Judicial Magistrate court here and tried to submit the phone to CJM M Pushparani. A source said the CJM refused to admit the phone asked her to submit it to the investigating officer.

She then went to the CB-CID office in Villupuram and handed over the phone. It may be noted that the girl’s mother had received four prior warnings form the court for not submitting the phone. The CB-CID stated that they had been unable to conclude the inquiry without verifying that particular mobile phone.

The death of the Class 12 girl on July 13, 2022, sparked riots. The source said the hearing of her petition in high court is scheduled for first week of February.

