Home States Tamil Nadu

NDA allies AIADMK and BJP at loggerheads over statehood for Puducherry

State BJP President V Saminathan said the pros and cons of statehood would have to be examined before the demand is raised.

Published: 21st January 2023 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The BJP, which is part of the coalition NDA government, on Friday questioned the necessity of statehood for the Union Territory. This comes a day after Chief Minister N Rangasamy submitted a memorandum to Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, during his visit to Puducherry, seeking assistance in obtaining Statehood for the UT.

State BJP President V Saminathan said the pros and cons of statehood would have to be examined before the demand is raised. “A detailed analysis should be made to understand whether statehood would be advantageous for the UT," he said.

Puducherry is 80% dependent on other states for borrowing power and resources, he said, adding that the benefits of grants in central schemes that Puducherry receives must be considered in the context of statehood. "The BJP will support statehood if it does not affect the development of the people and Puducherry," he added.

Simultaneously, AIADMK, which had organised a bandh demanding statehood, urged its ally the BJP to reconsider it decision. AIADMK (East) Secretary A Anbazhagan cited the various disadvantages of Puducherry being an UT, where the elected government can't design or present budgets.

"There is no public service commission for Puducherry and recruitment is done by UPSC, which leads to other people grabbing posts of doctors, principals and other Group A and B posts. Puducherry is yet to get benefits of Central Finance Commission (CFC) as it is not included within the ambit of CFC. Even industrial development has taken a back seat, as the government is unable to lease land on its own and needs the Centre’s concurrence," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK BJP Puducherry
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp