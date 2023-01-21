NDA allies AIADMK and BJP at loggerheads over statehood for Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The BJP, which is part of the coalition NDA government, on Friday questioned the necessity of statehood for the Union Territory. This comes a day after Chief Minister N Rangasamy submitted a memorandum to Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, during his visit to Puducherry, seeking assistance in obtaining Statehood for the UT.



State BJP President V Saminathan said the pros and cons of statehood would have to be examined before the demand is raised. “A detailed analysis should be made to understand whether statehood would be advantageous for the UT," he said.



Puducherry is 80% dependent on other states for borrowing power and resources, he said, adding that the benefits of grants in central schemes that Puducherry receives must be considered in the context of statehood. "The BJP will support statehood if it does not affect the development of the people and Puducherry," he added.



Simultaneously, AIADMK, which had organised a bandh demanding statehood, urged its ally the BJP to reconsider it decision. AIADMK (East) Secretary A Anbazhagan cited the various disadvantages of Puducherry being an UT, where the elected government can't design or present budgets.

"There is no public service commission for Puducherry and recruitment is done by UPSC, which leads to other people grabbing posts of doctors, principals and other Group A and B posts. Puducherry is yet to get benefits of Central Finance Commission (CFC) as it is not included within the ambit of CFC. Even industrial development has taken a back seat, as the government is unable to lease land on its own and needs the Centre’s concurrence," he added.

PUDUCHERRY: The BJP, which is part of the coalition NDA government, on Friday questioned the necessity of statehood for the Union Territory. This comes a day after Chief Minister N Rangasamy submitted a memorandum to Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, during his visit to Puducherry, seeking assistance in obtaining Statehood for the UT. State BJP President V Saminathan said the pros and cons of statehood would have to be examined before the demand is raised. “A detailed analysis should be made to understand whether statehood would be advantageous for the UT," he said. Puducherry is 80% dependent on other states for borrowing power and resources, he said, adding that the benefits of grants in central schemes that Puducherry receives must be considered in the context of statehood. "The BJP will support statehood if it does not affect the development of the people and Puducherry," he added. Simultaneously, AIADMK, which had organised a bandh demanding statehood, urged its ally the BJP to reconsider it decision. AIADMK (East) Secretary A Anbazhagan cited the various disadvantages of Puducherry being an UT, where the elected government can't design or present budgets. "There is no public service commission for Puducherry and recruitment is done by UPSC, which leads to other people grabbing posts of doctors, principals and other Group A and B posts. Puducherry is yet to get benefits of Central Finance Commission (CFC) as it is not included within the ambit of CFC. Even industrial development has taken a back seat, as the government is unable to lease land on its own and needs the Centre’s concurrence," he added.