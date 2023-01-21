Officer visits Gokul Sri’s mom, draws ire of child panel

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after six employees of the social welfare department were arrested for allegedly beating a juvenile, Gokul Sri, to death in Chengalpattu boy’s home, a team of officials from National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) visited the teenager’s mother, Priya, on Thursday.

The team was accompanied by District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Sivakumar who had, allegedly, threatened the woman weeks ago. Upon learning this from Priya, the NCPCR team reprimanded the DCPO, and sked him to wait in the police car until the enquiry is over. Meanwhile all the employees of the home, except the teachers, have been transferred to other places.

Priya, in her complaint to the Chengalpattu police, had said that two days after Gokul’s death, Sivakumar had threatened her and asked her not to proceed with the complaint. “Sivakumar then asked me to sign a blank sheet of paper, and I refused to do so. Instead, I rushed to collector’s office, and formally registered a complaint,” she had said in her complaint. She had also filed a complaint with the district police but no action has been taken yet.

Henri Tiphagne, Advocate and Executive Director of People’s Watch, said the director of the social defence department, S Valarmathi, had issued the transfer order of an eye-witness who was crucial in the case. “The man was working as an electrician in the home. Now he is also transferred to Thoothukudi district, which is a clear move to tamper with the evidence,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, Valarmathi said after the death of Gokul Sri all the staff including the superintendent have been transferred. “All the accused have been suspended. The teachers are not transferred yet, since the boys will be facing their exams soon. We can only transfer the persons from one home to another, and not all 15 can be put in the same home,” she added.

CHENNAI: Days after six employees of the social welfare department were arrested for allegedly beating a juvenile, Gokul Sri, to death in Chengalpattu boy’s home, a team of officials from National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) visited the teenager’s mother, Priya, on Thursday. The team was accompanied by District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Sivakumar who had, allegedly, threatened the woman weeks ago. Upon learning this from Priya, the NCPCR team reprimanded the DCPO, and sked him to wait in the police car until the enquiry is over. Meanwhile all the employees of the home, except the teachers, have been transferred to other places. Priya, in her complaint to the Chengalpattu police, had said that two days after Gokul’s death, Sivakumar had threatened her and asked her not to proceed with the complaint. “Sivakumar then asked me to sign a blank sheet of paper, and I refused to do so. Instead, I rushed to collector’s office, and formally registered a complaint,” she had said in her complaint. She had also filed a complaint with the district police but no action has been taken yet. Henri Tiphagne, Advocate and Executive Director of People’s Watch, said the director of the social defence department, S Valarmathi, had issued the transfer order of an eye-witness who was crucial in the case. “The man was working as an electrician in the home. Now he is also transferred to Thoothukudi district, which is a clear move to tamper with the evidence,” he said. Speaking to TNIE, Valarmathi said after the death of Gokul Sri all the staff including the superintendent have been transferred. “All the accused have been suspended. The teachers are not transferred yet, since the boys will be facing their exams soon. We can only transfer the persons from one home to another, and not all 15 can be put in the same home,” she added.