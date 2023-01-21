Radish price falls to Rs 4/ kg, Dharmapuri farmers in soup

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Radish cultivators in Dharmapuri are worried over the sharp fall in prices with one kilo of radish being purchased by traders for Rs 3 to Rs 4 whereas one month ago, it was sold for up to Rs 25.

Radish is commonly cultivated crops in Dharmapuri because of its resilience to drought. It is cultivated in small pockets in the district over an area of 200 to 300 acres. Due to the copious rains, many farmers had cultivated radish which resulted in a supply glut and brought down prices. Many farmers are abandoning crop and using them as cattle feed.

P Nandhakumar, a farmer in Nallampalli said, “For the greater part of the last decade the district has been facing drought. It is only in the past two years that we have had a good rain. So due to water shortage, many farmers opted for crops like radish as it requires less maintenance and even if the prices are low, it can be used as fodder.

Radish has always been priced low, usually sold at less than Rs 10 per kg. Now the situation is even worse.” K Sivakumar, farmer in Karimangalam said, “Usually traders buy directly from farmers, last month one kilo was sold for up to Rs 25 due to the high demand. Now traders are offering Rs 3 to Rs 4 per kg. We have invested at least Rs 7,000 per acre but are unable to make profit. Moreover, high labour costs are a problem. We do not wish to add expenses, so we are destroying the crop to plant other crops.”

Deputy director of horticulture, G Malini said, “We have received some reports of farmers destroying crops. As radish is a 45-day crop, it is cultivated in a short period, moreover its shelf life is also less. If left in the fields it becomes inconsumable. We will look into the matter.”

