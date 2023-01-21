Stop casteism during R-Day flag hoisting: Chief secy to collectors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu directed all district collectors to ensure that there is no casteism in hoisting the national flag by local body representatives during Republic Day celebrations and in grama sabhas on January 26.

The chief secretary listed 15 instances that could pose problems when local body representatives from SC/ST communities hoist the national flag, and the collectors should preempt them all. Anbu recalled how the collectors were asked to do the same ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations and send a report to the state government on the actions taken. The government had studied those reports.

“The collectors should convene monthly meetings on preventing these 15 instances in future and advise village panchayat presidents accordingly,” the chief secretary said and added that a report should be sent to the government after the grama sabha meeting on January 26.

