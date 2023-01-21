Tiruchy Corporation to cover open drains over 100-km stretch in city

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Despite awareness raised over the past several months, dumping waste in open drains continues to hit the stormwater drain network in the city. Fund crunch, officials say, has forced the civic body to drop the plan to cover these open drains reeking of waste.

However, it has now submitted a proposal to the state government requesting for funds and mull over flouting a tender to cover drains over a 100-km stretch this month. "We would go ahead with the project to cover open drains once we get the sanction," a senior official said.

Similar projects, including road repair works, were put into cold storage due to lack of funds, officials said, adding that over 400 km of open drains would be covered in stages. Officials said the corporation is identifying open drains faced with garbage dumping woes.

"The works would be carried out on priority basis. For instance, the drains in market areas and other commercial areas which reel under mounds of garbage would be prioritised." Further, officials expressed hope of the government allotting more funds to the corporation in the upcoming assembly budget.

"We have raised the fund crunch issue with the government. We hope adequate funds would be allotted in the state budget," an official said. A corporation engineer said, "A series of desilting work have had to carried out in several areas due to littering issues. Therefore, we plan to cover at least 400 km of open drains this year itself."

