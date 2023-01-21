Home States Tamil Nadu

Virudhunagar: 1,000 firecracker units shut as blast toll touches five 

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Virudhunagar district administration on Friday ordered at least 1,000 fireworks units across the district to stop work  for a day after five people died in three firecracker unit blasts over the past one week.  

Revenue officials have initiated inspection of fireworks units and at least 10 units have been temporarily closed for various violations on Friday, sources said.  “We have come to know that sub-leasing has also been happening occasionally and we are actively considering invoking Goondas Act in such cases,” District Collector J Meghanath Reddy told TNIE.

Two of three workers, who were injured in the explosion at Sanankulam last Saturday, died on Friday, taking the death toll over the past one week to five. Scores of workers were also injured in three explosions at Sanankulam, Keelathiruthangal and Vembakottai in the past week. While three people died on the spot in the cracker unit blasts at Keelathiruthangal and Vembakottai on Thursday, three others who sustained severe injuries in the accident are undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. 

T Sandeep Kohl (21) and K Rampal Adhivasi (27) of Madhya Pradesh, workers of AVM Pyrotech Fireworks in Sanankulam, who were also being treated at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for 70% and 100% burn injuries, respectively, died on Friday. Another worker, Vinodh (35), who sustained 70% burn injuries, is critical, sources said.

