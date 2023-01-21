Virudhunagar: Two men arrested for murdering 18-year-old

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two men were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday for allegedly murdering an 18-year-old boy over an argument near Mamsapuram. The deceased, Sethuraja of Mamsapuram, had gone to meet his friend around 10 pm on Sunday. His body was found in Valankulam lake the next day.
During police interrogation, Sethuraja's friend Karthik said they had gone for a stroll near the lake on Sunday night. Later, Karthik left for home and Sethuraja went fishing in the lake, sources said quoting Karthik. Meanwhile, the postmortem report brought to light an injury on the victim's head. Police registered a case of murder and intensified the probe.
Police sources said the duo had consumed alcohol near the lake. "Since, Karthik had become excessively tipsy, Sethuraja called his cousin Karupasamy to pick Karthik up. Veeramani (23) and Karupasamy (28), two of Karthik's relatives came to the lake and picked up an argument with Karthik for consuming excess alcohol. In the melee, Sethuraja's head hit on a stone at the lake and he lost consciousness," they added.
Veeramani and Karupasamy allegedly threw Sethuraja into the lake and he drowned. Police later arrested the duo on the charge of murder.
