Woman dies during childbirth, kin allege medical negligence

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Family members of a 23-year-old woman who died during childbirth at a primary health centre in Kalrayan Hills in Kallakurichi district on Thursday alleged that medical negligence led to her death. Collector Shravan Kumar Jadavath has initiated an inquiry into the incident.

B Mallika of Aalanur village was admitted to the PHC at Serapattu on Thursday evening. Her relatives alleged that the duty doctor was not present and three nurses attempted to deliver the baby at midnight despite little experience. They also alleged that the absence of a 108 ambulance prevented Mallika from being shifted to a hospital and she was brought to the PHC in an autorickshaw.

"She endured severe pain and bled profusely, but the nurses could not treat her and within a few minutes Mallika died," said a relative. Following her death, relatives and residents staged a protest on Friday morning.

M Ramasamy (60), a member of the Malayali Tribal Welfare Association, highlighted a lack of transport and hospital facilities in Kalrayan Hills. "We have submitted many petitions to the district administration demanding frequent government bus services and an upgraded primary health centre, but to no avail."

Collector Jadavath said the ambulance driver posted at the village at the time of the incident has been dismissed and added more facilities would be made available in the hills to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

VILLUPURAM: Family members of a 23-year-old woman who died during childbirth at a primary health centre in Kalrayan Hills in Kallakurichi district on Thursday alleged that medical negligence led to her death. Collector Shravan Kumar Jadavath has initiated an inquiry into the incident. B Mallika of Aalanur village was admitted to the PHC at Serapattu on Thursday evening. Her relatives alleged that the duty doctor was not present and three nurses attempted to deliver the baby at midnight despite little experience. They also alleged that the absence of a 108 ambulance prevented Mallika from being shifted to a hospital and she was brought to the PHC in an autorickshaw. "She endured severe pain and bled profusely, but the nurses could not treat her and within a few minutes Mallika died," said a relative. Following her death, relatives and residents staged a protest on Friday morning. M Ramasamy (60), a member of the Malayali Tribal Welfare Association, highlighted a lack of transport and hospital facilities in Kalrayan Hills. "We have submitted many petitions to the district administration demanding frequent government bus services and an upgraded primary health centre, but to no avail." Collector Jadavath said the ambulance driver posted at the village at the time of the incident has been dismissed and added more facilities would be made available in the hills to prevent a repeat of such incidents.