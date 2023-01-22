Home States Tamil Nadu

All NCERT books to be available in Tamil: Dharmendra Pradhan

The foundational course should be taught in mother tongue, which is the primary aim of the NEP.

Union minister for education Dharmendra Pradhan honoured a rank holder at Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science in Coimbatore on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Union minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said that under the National Education Policy (NEP), all NCERT books will be published in Tamil and other regional languages.

Speaking at the 34th convocation of the Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women in Coimbatore on Saturday, he said, “To teach, read and write in one’s mother tongue in foundational years is vital. The Prime Minister has emphatically said that everyone must learn their mother tongue. All mother tongues are the national language of India and no language is better than other languages. Although our country is multi-lingual and multi-cultural, our spirit is one.”

“The NEP is not just a document. Till now NCERT published booked only in English and Hindu. From the academic year 2023-24 the books will be published in all languages including Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia, Bengali and Assamese. The foundational course should be taught in mother tongue, which is the primary aim of the NEP.

“NEP has recommended revamping of the University Grants Commission, which is a multi-regulatory body. New Higher Education Commission India will have different autonomous authorities to execute the roles,” he said, adding that the gross enrolment in schools of girls is ahead of boys with 27%, which will reach 50% soon.

He added, “Tamil is the oldest language of the civilization and the people present are fortunate to be part of the ancient language.”The minister handed over degrees to 2,704 students from various fields, including 52 PhD and two M.Phil students. Chancellor of the institution Professor SP Thyagarajan and Dr V Bharathi Harishankar, Vice Chancellor of the institution presided over the graduation.

