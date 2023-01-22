Applications invited from children of fishers for 90-day security force training

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Coast Guard and Coastal Security Group (CSG) have invited applications from the heirs of fishermen for the second batch of training programmes that would commence next month. Chief Minister MK Stalin initiated the training programme in 2021 to facilitate wards of fisher families to get recruited in the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and other security forces.

Accordingly, a 90-day free training session for the first batch was conducted from March 14 to June 14, 2022. For the next batch of training, applications have now been invited from eligible wards of fishermen. The three-month training will be held at Cuddalore, Kanniyakumari and Ramanathapuram centres. Candidates can collect the application forms from the coast guard office, fisheries department office, CSG office, fishing village cooperative societies and fair price shops.

Selected trainees will be provided free accommodation, food and training manuals, in addition to a monthly incentive of Rs 1,000. Wards of fishermen who have passed Class 12 with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in mathematics and physics subjects separately, are eligible to apply for the training programmes.

