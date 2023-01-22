Bull owner’s 14-year-old son dies in Dharmapuri jallikattu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 14-year-old boy, who was the son of a bull owner, died and 68 participants were injured in the annual jallikattu event in Thadangam on Saturday. During the final stage of the event, a bull owner failed to reign in his bull, which then gored S Gokul, a 14-year-old boy from Palacode, who was waiting for his bull near the exit. He was rushed to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, where he died during the treatment.

A total of 622 bulls and 700 contestants took part in the event, inaugurated by TN Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneerselvam. The event began with 350 participants at 8 am when the first bull was released through the Vadivasal after veterinarians from the animal husbandry department conducted a thorough medical examination for each bull.

The event consisted of multiple rounds, with each round consisting of 40 to 50 contestants, attempting to tame the bulls. Two contestants from Madurai, Jagadish (25) and Diwahar, a native of Kundathur, tied for first place taming 19 bulls, each winning a two-wheeler. Anand from Thuraiyur was declared as the best bull owner was announced as Anand.Superintendent of Police Stephen Jesupadham, along with over 400 police staff, were present at the event to ensure safety of the visitors.

