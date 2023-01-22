Home States Tamil Nadu

Bull owner’s 14-year-old son dies in Dharmapuri jallikattu

A total of 622 bulls and 700 contestants took part in the event, inaugurated by TN Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneerselvam.

Published: 22nd January 2023 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 14-year-old boy, who was the son of a bull owner, died and 68 participants were injured in the annual jallikattu event in Thadangam on Saturday. During the final stage of the event, a bull owner failed to reign in his bull, which then gored S Gokul, a 14-year-old boy from Palacode, who was waiting for his bull near the exit. He was rushed to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, where he died during the treatment.

A total of 622 bulls and 700 contestants took part in the event, inaugurated by TN Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneerselvam. The event began with 350 participants at 8 am when the first bull was released through the Vadivasal after veterinarians from the animal husbandry department conducted a thorough medical examination for each bull.

The event consisted of multiple rounds, with each round consisting of 40 to 50 contestants, attempting to tame the bulls. Two contestants from Madurai, Jagadish (25) and Diwahar, a native of Kundathur, tied for first place taming 19 bulls, each winning a two-wheeler. Anand from Thuraiyur was declared as the best bull owner was announced as Anand.Superintendent of Police Stephen Jesupadham, along with over 400 police staff, were present at the event to ensure safety of the visitors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jallikattu Dharmapuri
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp