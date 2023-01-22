Home States Tamil Nadu

Dharmapuri: Girl files case of child marriage, parents booked

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Five people, including the parents of a 17-year-old girl, were booked under Child Marriage Act for forcing a minor into marriage on Friday. As per sources in the Dharmapuri All Women Police Station, a 17-year-old girl approached the district social welfare office and filed a complaint that she was forced by her parents into marrying a 25-year-old man, P Suresh.

On Monday, the wedding took place at a temple in Dharmapuri. Based on the complaint, the Social Welfare Office staff filed a complaint with the Dharmapuri AWPS. Following this, a case has been booked against P Suresh (25) and his parents K Perumal and P Madhu. The girl’s parents were also booked, said police.
