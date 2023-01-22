Home States Tamil Nadu

Elangovan seeks ticket for his son Sanjay Sampath

Asked about the Congress vs AIADMK battle in Erode East, Elangovan said the AIADMK has split into many factions now, and the party is in a confusion.

Published: 22nd January 2023 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader EVKS Elangovan. | Express File Photo

By Express News Service
Sanjay Sampath

CHENNAI: Former TNCC president EVKS Elangovan on Saturday clarified he would not contest the by-election, but said he had requested a party ticket for his younger son, Sanjay Sampath.

Answering queries from reporters here, Elangovan said, “I have requested TNCC president KS Alagiri and Congress high command. However, a few more functionaries have expressed their willingness to contest the by-election. So, the Congress high command will take a decision soon. I will abide by whatever decision the party leadership takes.”

Asked about the Congress vs AIADMK battle in Erode East, Elangovan said the AIADMK has split into many factions now, and the party is in a confusion. “Whether they contest together or field their candidates individually, the DMK-led alliance will register a massive win in this by-election.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EVKS Elangovan Congress Sanjay Sampath
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp