Elangovan seeks ticket for his son Sanjay Sampath

By Express News Service

Sanjay Sampath

CHENNAI: Former TNCC president EVKS Elangovan on Saturday clarified he would not contest the by-election, but said he had requested a party ticket for his younger son, Sanjay Sampath.

Answering queries from reporters here, Elangovan said, “I have requested TNCC president KS Alagiri and Congress high command. However, a few more functionaries have expressed their willingness to contest the by-election. So, the Congress high command will take a decision soon. I will abide by whatever decision the party leadership takes.”

Asked about the Congress vs AIADMK battle in Erode East, Elangovan said the AIADMK has split into many factions now, and the party is in a confusion. “Whether they contest together or field their candidates individually, the DMK-led alliance will register a massive win in this by-election.”

