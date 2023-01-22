Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai professor's five books on temple architecture among 108 books released by Stalin

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: It was a proud moment for residents in the district when Chief Minister MK Stalin recently released the 108 books on Hinduism that were republished by the HR&CE department, since five of them were penned by Madurai-based professor Ambai Manivannan. He has been working as an assistant professor at the Government Arts and Science College in Melur for the past 15 years and has written over 15 books on temples in south Tamil Nadu.

The professor's five books on 'Hindu temple architecture' recently released by Stalin are namely Indiya Kattidakalai Varalaru, Tamilaga Kovil Kalai Varalaru, Kovil Aaiyum Nerri Muraigalum, Pandiya Naatu Vainava Kovil and Sirpa Kalai Aaivu Anugumuraigal. Manivannan's Ph.D. research was on the topic 'Pandiya Naatu Vainava Kovil' and the thesis was released as a book in 1998.

This book detailed the similarities he found in the Nayakar Dynasty temple architectural structures. Nayakars followed the unique variety of basement structures which can be found in Pandiya Naatu Vaninava temples such as the Koodal Azhagar, Kallazhagar and Kalamega Perumal temples in Madurai and the Srivilliputhur Andal Temple. He also proved that the two 'karuvari' system appeared during the Nayakar period.
 
Speaking to TNIE, Manivannan expressed elation at the republishing of his books and said this is the first time that the HR&CE department has taken an initiative to preserve books on Hindusim. Renowned orator R Selva Ganapathi's 'Saiva Samaya Kalai Kalanjiyam' was also among the republished books.

"A few of my other books, including 'Potramarai', which details Meenakshi Amman temple festivals, will be republished during the next phase of this initiative. My books that got released now will provide insight into temple architecture. Anyone who wants to understand temple sculptures must know the stories of the Gods and Goddesses in the temples. Indian history of architecture classifies it into three styles -- Dravida, Nagara and Vesara. South Indian temple architecture follows the Dravida model. These books are like research guides using scientific research methodologies. However, a common man will be able to easily understand matter as lots of photographs are used to explain the structures," the professor added.

