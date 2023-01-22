Home States Tamil Nadu

Padalur textile park in limbo for a decade, Perambalur farmers pin hopes on budget to revive it

Although multiple protests demanding the implementation of the project followed, they yielded no desired results.

Published: 22nd January 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

A view of lands acquired for the Textile park project in Padalur in Perambalur district. (Photo | Express)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Disappointed over the textile park project at Padalur in the district, which was announced about a decade ago, finding no mention in the state’s first agriculture Budget presented last year, farmers hope an announcement on its implementation would at least make its way into the upcoming budget.

In a bid to promote cotton cultivation, which the district trumps in with regard to production in the state, and create employment opportunities, former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa announced the textile park project at Padalur in 2013. Then collector Dr Darez Ahamed played a vital role in the announcement. While 130 acres of land were acquired in Padalur for setting up the park, various reasons stalled the further progress of the project.

Although multiple protests demanding the implementation of the project followed, they yielded no desired results.

While the state government announced a sustainable cotton cultivation mission at an outlay of
`15.32 crore in last year’s budget, the textile park project found no mention. Farmers and locals hope it would at least find a mention in the upcoming budget.

Tamil Nadu Farmers Association district president N Chelladurai said, "As there are no factories in the district promising employment, many are working at Koyambedu market and at Tirupur and Coimbatore. With this in mind, this textile park project was announced to increase job opportunities, particularly for women.”

Even after nine years have passed by, no attempt has been made to revive the project, he added.

"The implementation of the project will bring various benefits, including job opportunities and an increase in cotton production," he said.

Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam state Secretary R Raja Chidambaram said, "Despite Perambalur recording high cotton yield, the farmers here struggle every year due to lack of fair procurement price. Mostly, traders themselves set the price. If the project is implemented soon, the government will be able to procure cotton directly from farmers. This will ensure a fair price for farmers and cotton production will also increase. Also, around 4,000 people here will get jobs.”

District Collector P Sri Venkada Priya refused to comment on the stalled project, saying that the industries department handles the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
textile park textile park project
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp