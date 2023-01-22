Padalur textile park in limbo for a decade, Perambalur farmers pin hopes on budget to revive it

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Disappointed over the textile park project at Padalur in the district, which was announced about a decade ago, finding no mention in the state’s first agriculture Budget presented last year, farmers hope an announcement on its implementation would at least make its way into the upcoming budget. In a bid to promote cotton cultivation, which the district trumps in with regard to production in the state, and create employment opportunities, former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa announced the textile park project at Padalur in 2013. Then collector Dr Darez Ahamed played a vital role in the announcement. While 130 acres of land were acquired in Padalur for setting up the park, various reasons stalled the further progress of the project. Although multiple protests demanding the implementation of the project followed, they yielded no desired results. While the state government announced a sustainable cotton cultivation mission at an outlay of `15.32 crore in last year’s budget, the textile park project found no mention. Farmers and locals hope it would at least find a mention in the upcoming budget. Tamil Nadu Farmers Association district president N Chelladurai said, "As there are no factories in the district promising employment, many are working at Koyambedu market and at Tirupur and Coimbatore. With this in mind, this textile park project was announced to increase job opportunities, particularly for women.” Even after nine years have passed by, no attempt has been made to revive the project, he added. "The implementation of the project will bring various benefits, including job opportunities and an increase in cotton production," he said. Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam state Secretary R Raja Chidambaram said, "Despite Perambalur recording high cotton yield, the farmers here struggle every year due to lack of fair procurement price. Mostly, traders themselves set the price. If the project is implemented soon, the government will be able to procure cotton directly from farmers. This will ensure a fair price for farmers and cotton production will also increase. Also, around 4,000 people here will get jobs.” District Collector P Sri Venkada Priya refused to comment on the stalled project, saying that the industries department handles the matter.