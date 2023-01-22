PWD to build classes, renovate govt schools at cost of Rs 1,200 crore

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has submitted a proposal to the state government to build classrooms and renovate old buildings housing government schools across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 1200 crore.

A senior official in PWD told TNIE that the works will start after getting loans from the NABARD bank. “PWD is constructing buildings that house government high and higher secondary schools. The new buildings will have classrooms, emergency exits, modern science laboratories, general knowledge and culture libraries, state-of-the-art computer rooms, art and craft rooms, and protective walls around school campuses,” he said, adding the department anticipates that the funds will be allocated during the state assembly’s upcoming budget session.

State president of the Directly Recruited Post Graduate Teachers Association, A Ramu, told TNIE majority of schools are still operating in old buildings that lack adequate safety measures. “In some schools, there is no proper concrete sheds, compound walls, classrooms, or other infrastructure. The state government should focus on toilets in government schools. At least 50 toilets should be built in each school. As there are no sufficient toilet, students, particularly girls, are having troubles. The existing toilets are also not clean,” he said, adding steps should also be taken to clean water tanks in schools regularly.

On condition of anonymity, a government school teacher in Erode said many government schools in rural areas are conducting classes in the open due to lack of classrooms. “Only when any sponsor comes forward to adopt government schools, the works are being carried out with the help of parent teacher association,” he said.

