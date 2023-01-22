Home States Tamil Nadu

PWD to build classes, renovate govt schools at cost of Rs 1,200 crore

On condition of anonymity, a government school teacher in Erode said many government schools in rural areas are conducting classes in the open due to lack of classrooms.

Published: 22nd January 2023 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

A student attending practical exams at Seva Sangam girls higher secondary school in Tiruchy. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

Representational image. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has submitted a proposal to the state government to build classrooms and renovate old buildings housing government schools across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 1200 crore.

A senior official in PWD told TNIE that the works will start after getting loans from the NABARD bank. “PWD is constructing buildings that house government high and higher secondary schools. The new buildings will have classrooms, emergency exits, modern science laboratories, general knowledge and culture libraries, state-of-the-art computer rooms, art and craft rooms, and protective walls around school campuses,” he said, adding the department anticipates that the funds will be allocated during the state assembly’s upcoming budget session.

State president of the Directly Recruited Post Graduate Teachers Association, A Ramu, told TNIE majority of schools are still operating in old buildings that lack adequate safety measures. “In some schools, there is no proper concrete sheds, compound walls, classrooms, or other infrastructure. The state government should focus on toilets in government schools. At least 50 toilets should be built in each school. As there are no sufficient toilet, students, particularly girls, are having troubles. The existing toilets are also not clean,” he said, adding steps should also be taken to clean water tanks in schools regularly.

On condition of anonymity, a government school teacher in Erode said many government schools in rural areas are conducting classes in the open due to lack of classrooms. “Only when any sponsor comes forward to adopt government schools, the works are being carried out with the help of parent teacher association,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp