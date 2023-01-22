Home States Tamil Nadu

SDAT inks deal with Odisha to share infra

Udhayanidhi also held discussions on Mission Sakthi scheme being implemented in Odisha to uplift the livelihood of women.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the sports department of Odisha to share sports infrastructure and talent. The deal was signed in the presence of Sports and Youth Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other officials.

The minister is in Odisha to watch the 15th Hockey World Cup which will be on till January 29. The MoU will help the two states share young talents, sportspersons, sports administrators and scientists. The authorities will also work together to provide world-class training for athletes, build international sports facilities and conduct competitions.

Udhayanidhi also held discussions on Mission Sakthi scheme being implemented in Odisha to uplift the livelihood of women. He visited Isaneswar Biju Adarsh Colony, a slum, to have a look on Jaga Mission Scheme (drink from the tap) being implemented with help of youngsters and self-help groups in the locality.

