TN buses bound for AP, north from Chennai to start from Madhavaram

An arch would also be built at Madhavaram for buses entering and exiting the bus terminus.

22nd January 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All northbound buses from Chennai, including private buses headed for Andhra Pradesh (AP), may soon start their trip from Madhavaram Bus Terminus. This comes after HR&CE and CMDA Minister PK Sekar Babu reviewed the Madhavaram Bus Terminus on Saturday.

Currently, the bus terminus is not functioning at its full potential as state transport corporation buses to AP start trips from Koyambedu. All private buses also ply from Koyambedu. This reduced patronage for buses from Madhavaram.

The minister, who reviewed the functioning of the bus terminus, said he would hold talks with the state transport minister to ensure that all northbound buses operate from Madhavram so that the bus terminus could be used to its full capacity. An arch would also be built at Madhavaram for buses entering and exiting the bus terminus.

The minister also stressed the need to convert a portion of the dormitory for bus passengers into rooms for two, four and six occupants.He also said additional space would be provided for the stay of Andhra Pradesh State Transport Corporation employees at the terminus.

Televisions would be installed in the waiting areas of the bus terminus. An LED display board would be installed for providing information. Also, a drinking water dispenser would be installed and toilets built for passengers at the MTC bus stand at the terminus.

