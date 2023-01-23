AIADMK may face serious challenge in fully-urban Kongu constituency 

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: The AIADMK has started to strengthen the booth committees in Erode East before meeting the people to canvass for votes. Out of the eight assembly constituencies in the district, Erode East is the only urban segment and does not have any villages. Created in 2008 as part of the reorganization of constituencies exercise, the constituency has 37 of the 60 corporation wards. The district collectorate, GH, central bus stand, textile market, wholesale vegetable market, are situated in the constituency. So do a large number of industrial establishments.

With no rural vote bank, which is considered to be the backbone of AIADMK, the party has its task cut out in attracting the voters. Party interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has given the role of strengthening booth committees to veterans like KA Sengottaiyan and KV Ramalingam. Senior leaders SP Velumani and P Thangamani have also met the booth committee members, sources said.

KS Thennarasu, former MLA and district secretary of MGR Mandram, said, “The notion that our vote bank is in the villages changed during the time of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Even in the last elections, under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, we registered major victories in big cities like Chennai and Coimbatore. We will definitely win in Erode East also.”

He added, “As part of our strategy, we have set up 238 booth committees. Ten members of AIADMK have been appointed in each committee. Also eight members from allies will be part of each committee. Senior leaders have already consulted with booth committee members. Ex-minister Sengottaiyan will meet the committee members on Tuesday again,” he added. Meanwhile, Congress has started setting up booth committees.

