Home States Tamil Nadu

Amid siltation woes, Seruthur fisherfolks seek dredging of Vellaiyaru river estuary

P Samikannu, the president of the fisheries cooperative society in Seruthur, said, "It is extremely dangerous to pass set sail at nights.

Published: 23rd January 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Seruthur fishermen returning to shore via Vellaiyaru river estuary | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM:  Fisherfolk from Seruthur say they face risks to their lives and damages to vessels due to excess silt deposited at Vellaiyaru river estuary. They have raised demands to dredge the estuary and construct groynes to prevent silt from accumulating at the estuary.

Sources attributed rough weather conditions to have contributed to silt getting deposited at the estuary between Seruthur and Velankanni, causing inconvenience to motorised boats passing through the area. It is to be noted that the estuary was dredged at a cost of Rs 4 crore in 2020.

P Samikannu, the president of the fisheries cooperative society in Seruthur, said, "It is extremely dangerous to pass set sail at nights. We are faced with the risk of crashing into the silt mounds. We, therefore, urge the authorities to dredge the estuary, deepen it further and also construct groynes."

Vellaiyaru River, a distributary of the Cauvery, opens to Velankanni in the north and Seruthur in the south at the Bay of Bengal. Fisherfolk of Seruthur and Velankanni venture into sea and return to shore through the estuary. It is to be noted fishermen from both the villages berth their boats along the river end. There about 480 motorised boats in Seruthur and 70 in Velankanni.

Sources said silt gets accumulated at the estuary particularly at the end of monsoon. S Thiyagarajan, another fisher representative, said, "Though we have had several times requested officials to take action on the issue, they are yet to come up with a solution."

Meanwhile, the fisherfolk here have also raised demands for the construction of a groyne to the Velankanni side of the estuary to reduce silt accumulation. However, officials of the fisheries and the district department said a groyne at Velankanni may lead to erosion at the Velankanni Beach.

As of now, there is only one groyne, which is located in Seruthur. An official of the fisheries department said, "A proper study needs to be undertaken before moving ahead with such proposals. Experts say 'layered short groynes' would serve the purpose than groyne structures since the former has the capacity to prevent silt accumulation as well as erosion."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Seruthur fisherfolks Vellaiyaru river estuary
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp