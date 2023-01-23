 Bulls should not compete in more than one race: Vellore district administration

Home States Tamil Nadu

Published: 23rd January 2023

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  The Vellore district administration on Saturday issued guidelines for bull races, including bulls being allowed to compete in only one round. The distance between the starting point and the finish line should be a maximum of 100m and the lane should be double barricaded on both sides. The bulls should also be given proper rest and medical treatment post the race. Owners will be fined Rs 5,000 in case of violations, said a press note.

The statement also warned organisers of cancelling events in case the standard operating procedures are not implemented. These include closing wells located within five km from the designated place of event a day prior. CCTVs and web cameras should also be installed to monitor the entire event.

Meanwhile, in Ranipet district, a team from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), led by member S K Mittal and collector D Baskarapandian, conducted a joint inspection at a bull race venue in Mangkuppam village near Walajah. Mittal instructed the organising committees to comply with norms, including changing from single barricading to double barricading to ensure safety of spectators. He inquired if all the bulls were insured, and asked the police to ensure that no spectator enters the race arena. Officials from revenue, police, health, animal husbandry departments were present during the inspection.

