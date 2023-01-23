Home States Tamil Nadu

CM breakfast scheme to cover 433 more schools in Tamil Nadu

Govt allots Rs 4.6 crore to extend scheme in local bodies already implementing it; move to benefit 56,098 students

Published: 23rd January 2023 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

The scheme will now cover an additional 336 corporation and 97 municipal schools | File pic

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The government has extended the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme to cover students in classes 1-5 in 433 government middle and high schools in local bodies where the scheme is already being implemented, and has allotted Rs 4.6 crore for it. The order issued by the social welfare and women empowerment department, dated January 13, also grants permission to the social welfare director to transfer the required funds to the municipal administration director to implement the extension.

The scheme will now cover an additional 336 corporation schools and 97 schools in municipalities across the state and benefit 56,098 more students. The scheme was inaugurated by CM MK Stalin in 1,545 government schools in the state benefiting 1.1 lakh students in May last year and Rs 33.56 crore was allocated for it. This includes 36 Chennai corporation schools, 381 schools in other corporations, 163 schools in municipalities, 728 schools in taluks and 237 schools in hilly areas. 

While the schools can decide on the breakfast from the list of options provided by the government, they should also try to give millet-based food at least two days a week. Each student will be provided 150g-200g of food cooked with vegetables and sambar. 

Project coordinator K Elambahavath said that the schools will start providing breakfast from next week and preparatory works are going on. “We have received good responses from all the stakeholders. It has increased the attendance of students and improved their attention during classes. The students also come early to school and coming late has reduced drastically. Parents also say that the children eat well when they do it along with other students,” he said.

The implementation of the scheme is also monitored in real-time using a mobile application. The details of food preparation and others are uploaded on it and are monitored from early morning so that any delay can be resolved by the officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM breakfast scheme government middle and high schools
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp