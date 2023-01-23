Drop plan to install prepaid EB meters in Puducherry: AIADMK

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry state AIADMK secretary A Anbalagan on Sunday condemned the electricity department's prepaid meter system and warned of protests if not withdrawn.

During a press meet at the party office, Anbalagan said, "The Centre has planned to implement prepaid meters and signed an agreement a few days ago, which states all smart, electronic, and analog meters with 4.07 lakh connections will be replaced with prepaid meters at a cost of Rs 251 crore." He added, "It will adversely affect the poor and the middle class."

"The CM must conduct an all-National Democratic Alliance party meeting regarding this. He must also visit Delhi and urge the Centre to cancel the scheme. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy opposed the reformation brought by central government and stopped it. If Puducherry doesn't stop it, AIADMK will organise protests," warned Anbalagan.

Anbalagan alleged that several government departments are yet to pay their electricity bills, running into crores. "PWD has to pay Rs 110 crore, local administration Rs 98 crore, cooperative department Rs 65 crore, and SPINCO Rs 60 crore. No action has been taken to collect these amounts," he said.

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry state AIADMK secretary A Anbalagan on Sunday condemned the electricity department's prepaid meter system and warned of protests if not withdrawn. During a press meet at the party office, Anbalagan said, "The Centre has planned to implement prepaid meters and signed an agreement a few days ago, which states all smart, electronic, and analog meters with 4.07 lakh connections will be replaced with prepaid meters at a cost of Rs 251 crore." He added, "It will adversely affect the poor and the middle class." "The CM must conduct an all-National Democratic Alliance party meeting regarding this. He must also visit Delhi and urge the Centre to cancel the scheme. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy opposed the reformation brought by central government and stopped it. If Puducherry doesn't stop it, AIADMK will organise protests," warned Anbalagan. Anbalagan alleged that several government departments are yet to pay their electricity bills, running into crores. "PWD has to pay Rs 110 crore, local administration Rs 98 crore, cooperative department Rs 65 crore, and SPINCO Rs 60 crore. No action has been taken to collect these amounts," he said.