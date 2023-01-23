Home States Tamil Nadu

Elephant tramples man to death in Gudalur

A 60-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Delhouse estate in O-Valley town panchayat in Gudalur forest division on Sunday afternoon.

NILGIRIS:  A 60-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Delhouse estate in O-Valley town panchayat in Gudalur forest division on Sunday afternoon. This is the first human casualty in the division this year. Seven persons died in human- animal conflict last year in the division, of which three occurred in O-Valley.

The deceased was identified as Sivanandi and the incident could have been happened between 11 am to 1 pm when he left his house to collect fire wood. His wife Perumayi noticed him dead about 400 metres from their house and informed her son who in turn informed forest department staff.

The staff of O Valley forest range confirmed his death by analysing the animal footprint. Relatives and residents of Delhouse staged a protest refusing to allow the authorities to take Sivanandi body for autopsy. “Usually, the staff is appointed to monitor the elephant movement and alert the locals before the animals enter into the residential areas.

However, on Sunday, we were not alerted about the animal movement. Earlier the forest officials gave an assurance to set up solar fence to prevent the elephant movement into the residential area. However no action has been taken yet,” said S Subash, resident of Delhouse.

The three hour long protest was called off at 5.30 pm after the forest department assured to take steps to provide a permanent job to the victim’s son. Also, officials handed over initial compensation of Rs 50,000 to Perumayi.

