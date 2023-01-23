Erode bypoll: Congress names EVKS Elangovan as its candidate, Selvaperunthagai may face heat

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Union Minister EVKS Elangovan has been named the Congress party’s candidate for the February 27 Erode (East) bypoll under the DMK alliance. A press statement of AICC issued on Sunday, signed by general secretary Mukul Wasnik, said, “Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of EVKS Elangovan as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election.”

The bypoll was announced by the Election Commission days ago following the death of the constituency MLA E Thirumahan Everaa, son of Elangovan, on January 4 at the age of 46. A senior functionary said the party has chosen Elangovan considering his seniority and popularity. The 74-year old Elangovan is a former MLA and MP and was a union minister of state (commerce and industry) in the UPA regime.

Though most of the party seniors expected Sanjay Sampath, brother of Thirumahan Everaa, to be the party candidate, AICC has picked EVKS Elangovan. Party sources said the move is aimed at countering the influence of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader K Selvaperunthagai.

Elangovan hails from Erode and is from social reformer Thanthai Periyar’s family. Elangovan had himself said in the last few days that he was not interested in contesting the bypoll and wanted his younger son Sanjay Sampath to get the seat. Sanjay Sampath had also submitted his willingness to contest the bypoll to party-in-charge Dinesh Gundurao.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, some party sources told TNIE, “A section of party MLAs are not happy with first-time Congress MLA Selvaperunthagai being the floor leader of the party in the assembly. Recently, a dispute erupted between Nanguneri MLA and party’s state treasurer Ruby R Manoharan and TNCC president KS Alagiri over appointing party functionaries in Nanguneri constituency.

Selvaperunthagai extended his support to Manoharan. Since Elangovan’s victory is a foregone conclusion, after poll results, steps will be taken to remove Selvaperunthagai from floor leader post as Elangovan is very senior to him in the party.”

