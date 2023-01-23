Home States Tamil Nadu

Erode forest officials suspend operations to capture jumbo for a week in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

Forest department officials have suspended the operation to capture elephant Karuppan in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode  for a week.

Published: 23rd January 2023 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

elephants, jumbos, man animal conflict

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ERODE:  Forest department officials have suspended the operation to capture elephant Karuppan in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode  for a week.

An official from the forest department said, “The lone tusker Karuppan has been acting as a threat to the villagers living near Thalavadi, Hasanur and Jeerahalli forest ranges for the past two months and operation to tranquilise and capture the elephant began on January 12.

On January 14, veterinarians managed to shoot tranquiliser darts at the Karuppan elephant, but it escaped into the forest. The jumbo didn’t enter the villages or farmlands after that.” In this situation, the task of catching the elephant has been postponed for a week.

“Even after trying to tranquilise the elephant twice, it didn’t faint, following which the veterinarians are discussing the use of alternative sedative. Along with that, we want the elephant to recover as a double dose may affect its physical condition. Hence, we are pausing the task to capture the elephant by a week. We will ensure the safety of the villagers at all times during this week,” they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Erode forest officials elephant Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp