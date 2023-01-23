Erode forest officials suspend operations to capture jumbo for a week in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

ERODE: Forest department officials have suspended the operation to capture elephant Karuppan in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode for a week.

An official from the forest department said, “The lone tusker Karuppan has been acting as a threat to the villagers living near Thalavadi, Hasanur and Jeerahalli forest ranges for the past two months and operation to tranquilise and capture the elephant began on January 12.

On January 14, veterinarians managed to shoot tranquiliser darts at the Karuppan elephant, but it escaped into the forest. The jumbo didn’t enter the villages or farmlands after that.” In this situation, the task of catching the elephant has been postponed for a week.

“Even after trying to tranquilise the elephant twice, it didn’t faint, following which the veterinarians are discussing the use of alternative sedative. Along with that, we want the elephant to recover as a double dose may affect its physical condition. Hence, we are pausing the task to capture the elephant by a week. We will ensure the safety of the villagers at all times during this week,” they added.

