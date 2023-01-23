Gokulraj murder: Madras HC judges inspect temple, railway tracks

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Madras high court judges MS Ramesh and N Anand Venkatesh went to Arthanareeswarar temple and reviewed CCTV footage and inspected the temple premises in connection with the Gokulraj murder case, at Tiruchengode on Sunday. The judges also visited Pallipalayam railway track where the victim was found dead.

In 2015, Gokulraj, a native of Omalur in Salem, was found dead near Pallipalayam railway track in Namakkal. Following this, police arrested 10 people including Deeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai founder Yuvraj in connection with the death. All the 10 accused were sentenced to life imprisonment. An appeal was filed in the high court against the verdict and during the course of the trial, key witness Swathi turned hostile and was charged with contempt of court.

DHARMAPURI: Madras high court judges MS Ramesh and N Anand Venkatesh went to Arthanareeswarar temple and reviewed CCTV footage and inspected the temple premises in connection with the Gokulraj murder case, at Tiruchengode on Sunday. The judges also visited Pallipalayam railway track where the victim was found dead. In 2015, Gokulraj, a native of Omalur in Salem, was found dead near Pallipalayam railway track in Namakkal. Following this, police arrested 10 people including Deeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai founder Yuvraj in connection with the death. All the 10 accused were sentenced to life imprisonment. An appeal was filed in the high court against the verdict and during the course of the trial, key witness Swathi turned hostile and was charged with contempt of court.