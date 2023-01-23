Interview to fill posts in DMK youth wing on January 24, 30

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To identify eligible candidates for various posts in DMK youth wing, the secretary of the wing and Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has scheduled an interview for the applicants on January 24 and 30. The interview will be held in two phases at the youth wing office, Anbagam, here.

According to the announcement made by Udhayanidhi, the applicants from the Chennai (east, north east, north, west, south and south west districts) party units, Andaman, Mumbai, Karnataka, Andhra and Kerala units will be interviewed on January 24, and the those from Thiruvalur (east, west, central districts) party units, Viluppuram (north and central districts) party units, Kallakuruchi (north and south districts) party units and Cuddalore (east and west districts) party units will be interviewed on January 30. He further requested the applicants to bring the documents to prove their credentials.

