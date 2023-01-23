Home States Tamil Nadu

MP requests President to grant assent to NEET exemption bill

In a letter to the President, the MP said, "I request you to call for the bill from the union government and grant assent without delay.

Published: 23rd January 2023 06:13 AM

students-exam-neet

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Parliamentarian S Venkatesan has requested President of India Droupadi Murmu to grant assent to the NEET exemption bill that was unanimously passed by the state Legislative Assembly in September 2021.

In a letter to the President, the MP said, "I request you to call for the bill from the union government and grant assent without delay. State Platform for Common School System General Secretary RB Prince Gajendra Babu had already submitted a memorandum explaining in detail various facts and the constitutional provisions giving power to the President to grant assent to the bill. The delay in the process has caused great stress and anxiety for the students and parents."

