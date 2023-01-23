Rameswaram fishermen owners booked for using banned trawl nets

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Despite a series of protests by country boat fishermen against the use of pair trawling fishing nets, and awareness programmes held by the fisheries department on the ill effects of the nets' use, the banned fishing gear is still being rampantly used in Rameswaram.

On Sunday, 48 mechanised boat owners were booked for allegedly using pair trawling nets. Further, 49 boat owners were booked for engaging in fishing without securing tokens from the authorities. Nearly 4 tonnes of fish were also seized from the fishermen during the search operation carried out by officials from the fisheries and police departments.



Considering the harm it causes to marine species and resources, pair trawling fishing nets were banned in the country. It is a practice wherein two boats trawl using a common net to catch fish. However, claiming that the practice is rampant in Rameswaram, traditional boat fishermen have been holding continuous protests seeking action against those violating the ban regulation. On Friday, the fishers also approached the district administration pressing the demand.



NJ Bose, president of the Harbour Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association in Rameswaram, said, "Over 250 boats are using the pair trawl nets on a daily basis. A single pair of boats occupies about 180-200 metres of sea surface while trawling for fish. Due to this, traditional fishermen are not able to get a good catch. The numbers of crab and squid have also dropped drastically over the years."



Speaking to TNIE, Kathavarayan, deputy director of the fisheries department, said, "During the raid on Sunday, we totally booked 97 boat owners. Last week too, we booked over 40 boat owners for using the banned fishing nets. A series of action plans are being implemented on our part. Erring fishers will be booked under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulations Act. The seized fish will be sold in a public auction and the money will be deposited in a government account."

