Home States Tamil Nadu

SI among four arrested for ganja peddling, 8.2 kg contraband seized in Coimbatore

Police seized around 8.2 kg of ganja and Rs 42,000 cash from him. He was then arrested under the sections of the NDPS Act. 

Published: 23rd January 2023 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Drug peddling, Ganja

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Four persons, including a sub-inspector, were arrested by the Coimbatore city police in connection with ganja peddling on Saturday. According to police,  Mahendran (34), sub inspector of police, Erode Cybercrime unit, was working in the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) of the Coimbatore unit. He was a native of Erode district and his family resides in Coimbatore. 

The connection of the SI in the case came to light when Rathinapuri police arrested M Chandra Babu (34), a resident of Anna Street in Karamadai, while he was smuggling ganja to a local supplier on Friday night. Police seized around 8.2 kg of ganja and Rs 42,000 cash from him. He was then arrested under the sections of the NDPS Act. 

Investigation revealed that he was in contact with 12 others in the contraband peddling. Further investigation helped the police identify the whereabouts of Mahendran and three others and they were arrested on Saturday.

During Mahendran’s tenure in the NIB CID between 2018 and 2020, he handled several ganja-related cases which reportedly helped him to get contacts of contraband smugglers. He then shared the details of the network like sources and receivers of the ganja to the peddlers. In turn, he received lakhs of rupees as commission from both parties. Efforts were also taken to retrieve the amount in connection with the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ganja
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp