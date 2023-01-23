SI among four arrested for ganja peddling, 8.2 kg contraband seized in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Four persons, including a sub-inspector, were arrested by the Coimbatore city police in connection with ganja peddling on Saturday. According to police, Mahendran (34), sub inspector of police, Erode Cybercrime unit, was working in the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) of the Coimbatore unit. He was a native of Erode district and his family resides in Coimbatore.

The connection of the SI in the case came to light when Rathinapuri police arrested M Chandra Babu (34), a resident of Anna Street in Karamadai, while he was smuggling ganja to a local supplier on Friday night. Police seized around 8.2 kg of ganja and Rs 42,000 cash from him. He was then arrested under the sections of the NDPS Act.

Investigation revealed that he was in contact with 12 others in the contraband peddling. Further investigation helped the police identify the whereabouts of Mahendran and three others and they were arrested on Saturday.

During Mahendran’s tenure in the NIB CID between 2018 and 2020, he handled several ganja-related cases which reportedly helped him to get contacts of contraband smugglers. He then shared the details of the network like sources and receivers of the ganja to the peddlers. In turn, he received lakhs of rupees as commission from both parties. Efforts were also taken to retrieve the amount in connection with the case.

