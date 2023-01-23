Tamil Nadu CM inspects under-construction multi-speciality hospital in Guindy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected the ongoing construction works of Government multi-speciality hospital at the King Institute campus in Guindy on Sunday. The hospital with 1,000-bed capacity is being constructed at a cost of Rs 230 crore.

The CM instructed officials to complete the work soon. The chief minister also inspected the ongoing storm-water drain and road works in Adyar and Alandur zone respectively, a press release said. Health Minister Ma Subramanian, other ministers and Mayor R Priya accompanied Stalin.

