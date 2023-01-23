Home States Tamil Nadu

Thirukkural contains wisdom for all: Union Minister for Education

Thiruvalluvar’s Thirukkural, which was written several centuries ago, contains wisdom for the whole of humanity, said Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan here on Sunday.

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurating a new lecture hall complex at National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Tiruchy on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

Inaugurating LOGOS, a new lecture hall complex at National Institute of Technology (NIT) here, the minister further pointed to how Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Tamil language at Kashi Tamil Sangamam last year.

As part of the National Education Policy (NEP), Tamil is being taught at NIT, he then said, and urged students, particularly those from other states, to make use of the opportunity to learn the language.

He also commended NITT for its training in the field of engineering and technology, saying it has done an immense job in producing visionary leaders. Bhaskar Bhat, Chairman, Board of Governors, NITT, and institution Director G Aghila were present.

