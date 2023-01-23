Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy corporation budget may allocate funds for maintenance of parks in underdeveloped, interior areas

"In the last budget, the corporation allocated funds mostly for road repairs as badly damaged roads were a major issue then.

Published: 23rd January 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 06:11 AM

A view of the park under Palakarai bridge in Tiruchy | m k ashok kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Even as the corporation has reached out to entities like banks, major traders and residents’ associations to maintain parks at prime locations in the city, the civic body is likely to allocate some funds for the upkeep of those in underdeveloped and interior areas in its upcoming budget, said official sources.

"In the last budget, the corporation allocated funds mostly for road repairs as badly damaged roads were a major issue then. But we have now improved the condition of most roads that were damaged due to the underground drainage project.

Hence we are considering more allocation for other issues like maintenance of parks in this year's budget," a source said. Currently, there are about 310 parks in the city. Of this about 200 parks alone were set up by the previous administration during 2018-19. A park roughly utilises Rs 10 lakh annually towards maintenance.

The corporation, therefore, is likely to consider allocating funds only for a few parks, sources said. "We cannot allocate funds for all the parks as such a move would affect the allocation for other projects. We are, therefore, mulling over selection of a few parks that are unlikely to get financial assistance from residents or commercial establishments for maintenance," a member of the corporation finance committee said.

“All these happened because of poor planning by the previous regime,” the member added. K Kumar, a senior citizen and resident of Anna Nagar, said, “It is unclear why the previous administration constructed so many parks if it was difficult to allocate funds for their maintenance. But there is no point in holding a blame game. We hope the current administration comes up with some steps to ensure the maintenance of all parks in the city.”

Tiruchy corporation budget
Comments

