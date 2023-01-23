TN Temple festival crane mishap: Four men including a young boy dead in Nemili

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Four men, including a young boy, died after a crane fell down during a temple festival in Keezh Veedhi near Nemili in Ranipet district on Sunday night.

Police identified the deceased as C. Boopalan (45), G. Jothibabu (16), P. Muthukumar (46), and M. Chinnasamy (76). Hundreds of devotees took part in the Mayilaru festival at Draupadi Amman temple in Keezh Veethi on Sunday.

As part of the ritual, four devotees, including one of the deceased Jothibabu, pierced their backs. They were suspended from the top of the crane that carried them in the hanging position to garland the deity.

"While moving, the devotees were lifted as high as 30 feet. Since the road was quite bumpy, the crane lost its balance and fell down. This could have led to the mishap," the police said.

About eight people were injured in the incident that occurred at around 8.00 pm. Among them, Jothibabu, who suffered critical injuries in the fall, was rushed to Arakkonam government hospital. But he was declared dead upon arrival, the police said.

Boopalan died on the spot and Muthukumar was brought dead. The septuagenarian, Chinnasamy, succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning. Four others were undergoing treatment at Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, and Arakkonam government hospitals, the police said.

Nemili police registered a case under IPC sections 279 (driving or riding on a public way rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (Causing death by negligence).

The police said the crane drive Murugan from Panapakkam was secured. Further probe has been launched into the matter.

Vellore range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) M.S. Muthusamy and Ranipet Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepa Sathyan conducted an inquiry at the spot.



