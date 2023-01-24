75K people used 108 ambulance in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A total of 75,631 people have benefited from the 108 Ambulance service across Coimbatore district in the past year. The service attended over 30,000 critical cases, including 13,820 accidents and 15,788 pregnancy cases in 2022. Also, 49 deliveries took place inside the ambulance in 2022. According to sources, the officials attended the maximum number of cases in January last year, where 7,572 persons received the service.

There are a total of 66 ambulances in Coimbatore, including four bike ambulances, which are stationed in 58 locations across the district, including Kavundampalayam, Thudiyalur, Annur, Metuppalayam, Pollachi and Valparai.

Programme manager of the 108 Ambulance service in Coimbatore and Nilgiris district Selva Muthukumar said, “A total of 75,631 people benefitted from the 108 ambulance services from the district in 2022. The ambulances took an average of 11:57 minutes to reach the caller’s location and attend to the patients in the district last year.” He said that the number of beneficiaries in 2022 dropped by 5 to 10% in comparison to last year, as the accident cases have dropped last year in comparison to 2021.

“While the ambulance’s response was 12:23 minutes in September, which is the highest in 2022, it was 11:23 minutes in February, which is the lowest response time last year,” he said.

