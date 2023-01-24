Home States Tamil Nadu

75K people used 108 ambulance in Coimbatore in 2022

A total of 75,631 people have benefited from the 108 Ambulance service across Coimbatore district in the past year.

Published: 24th January 2023 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

AMBULANCE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A total of 75,631 people have benefited from the 108 Ambulance service across Coimbatore district in the past year. The service attended over 30,000 critical cases, including 13,820 accidents and 15,788 pregnancy cases in 2022. Also, 49 deliveries took place inside the ambulance in 2022. According to sources, the officials attended the maximum number of cases in January last year, where 7,572 persons received the service.

There are a total of 66 ambulances in Coimbatore, including four bike ambulances, which are stationed in 58 locations across the district, including Kavundampalayam, Thudiyalur, Annur, Metuppalayam, Pollachi and Valparai.

Programme manager of the 108 Ambulance service in Coimbatore and Nilgiris district Selva Muthukumar said, “A total of 75,631 people benefitted from the 108 ambulance services from the district in 2022. The ambulances took an average of 11:57 minutes to reach the caller’s location and attend to the patients in the district last year.” He said that the number of beneficiaries in 2022 dropped by 5 to 10% in comparison to last year, as the accident cases have dropped last year in comparison to 2021.

“While the ambulance’s response was 12:23 minutes in September, which is the highest in 2022, it was 11:23 minutes in February, which is the lowest response time last year,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp