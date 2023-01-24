Congress workers confident of easy victory

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: EVKS Elangovan, who has been named as candidate by the Congress for the Erode East bypoll, will be contesting in an Assembly election after 38 years. Elangovan hails from a family with a rich political lineage. His father VK Sampath was the political heir of social reformer EV Ramasamy, or Periyar as he is popularly called. Sampath was the son of Periyar’s elder brother EV Krishnaswamy. In that respect, Elangovan is Periyar’s grandson. He is the father of Thirumagan Everaa, the incumbent MLA whose death resulted in the bypoll.

Born in 1948, Elangovan, now 75, completed schooling in Erode, and moved to Chennai for higher studies. He studied BA Economics in Presidency College. While in college, he became the secretary of the Congress party’s students wing.

He then rose through the ranks and has held several positions, including those of Erode district youth Congress chief and district president, and eventually became TNCC president. He last contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Theni, but lost to the AIADMK candidate.

Elangovan’s candidature has enthused grassroots level workers of the Congress party and also of the DMK-led alliance. KN Badsha, vice president of TNCC Erode district minority wing, said: “Elangovan contested an Assembly election for the first time in 1984 and won from Sathyamangalam and entered the Assembly. After that, he focused on national politics. Now, after 38 years, he is contesting a by-election to the assembly.”

Though initially reluctant to contest due to health reasons, Elangovan agreed to do so following a request from DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin. Also, the Congress high command wanted him to contest, according to sources.

Local workers see Elangovan as a strong candidate and the right replacement for Thirumagan. “Announcing Elangovan as candidate has made our victory easier. Not only Congress workers, general public will also work for him as he is very popular, “Badsha added.

District Secretary of the CPM R Raghuram concurred. “Elangovan is an honest politician and is well known to people. Announcing him as candidate has increased our alliance’s chances of victory.”

